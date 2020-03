Leading ladies op de beursvloer

. I advocate for actively promoting and amplifying the voices of young women who invest, because they exist. We need relatable role models who desegregate the profession and make it possible for future generations of women to see themselves thrive in finance if they choose to. The world of finance is broader than trading and I am often confronted by the fact that this is what tends to be inscribed in the collective mind when thinking about finance. In the end, women (young or experienced) are highly capable of understanding that investing represents a significant source of revenue diversification and has its risks, they just need to be presented with the possibility.