Apple vergelijkt zichzelf met peren
De techreus Apple heeft zijn juristen gemobiliseerd tegen Prepear, een start-up met een peer als logo. Die lijkt te veel op onze appel, vindt Apple.
‘Ik weet dat er veel erge dingen gebeuren in de wereld en dat dit in vergelijking daarmee niets voorstelt’, schrijft de oprichtster van Prepear, Nathalie Monson, verontschuldigend in een post op Instagram. Haar bedrijfje ontwikkelde een app om mensen te helpen gezonde maaltijden te bereiden. Prepear is een verschrijving van het woord ‘prepare’ (een maaltijd bereiden) met het woord ‘pear’ (peer) erin.
Maar de peer is niet naar de zin van Apple, dat te veel gelijkenissen ziet met zijn alombekende logo. De techreus heeft een klacht ingediend tegen het logo van Prepear. ‘Dit gevecht zal ons tienduizenden dollars kosten’, vreest Monson, die een online petitie lanceerde om de ‘agressieve’ actie van Apple aan te klagen.
Het is niet de eerste keer dat de computerreus achter ander fruit aangaat. Enkele weken geleden viel Apple de financiële start-up Pineapple (Engels voor ananas) aan, omdat die naam te veel zou lijken op Apple.
Dear Instagram Friends- I NEED YOUR HELP! I know there are a lot of heavy things going on in the world right now, and this is nothing in comparison, but I need your help in a situation that is affecting me, my family, and my coworkers. Please help! Many of you know that I started a business called Prepear almost 5 years ago. It is an app that you can store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get your groceries delivered all in one place. Recently @apple yes, The trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business’ trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The CRAZY thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other other small business fruit logo companies, and many have chosen to abandon their logo, or close doors. While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business. I’m not trying to get anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences. HOW YOU CAN HELP: 1 Sign the petition (link in my bio or in my stories) 2 Share that same link on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. http://chng.it/QPd2mRYW #savethepearfromapple